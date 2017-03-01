版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 13:09 BJT

BRIEF-Timbercreek Financial Q4 earnings per share C$0.18

March 1 Timbercreek Financial Corp

* Timbercreek Financial announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.18

* Qtrly net interest income was $20.6 million versus Q3 2016 - $19.1 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐