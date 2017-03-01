BRIEF-Timbercreek Financial Q4 earnings per share C$0.18

Banks give European stocks stability, autos driven lower by Fiat
* Dixons, Britvic rise after results (Adds details, closing prices)
March 1 Timbercreek Financial Corp
* Timbercreek Financial announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.18
* Qtrly net interest income was $20.6 million versus Q3 2016 - $19.1 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Dixons, Britvic rise after results (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.