BRIEF-Time Inc appoints John Fahey as non-executive chairman

May 10 Time Inc
* John Fahey appointed non-executive chairman of Time Inc; Dan Rosensweig nominated to board of directors
* Time-Dan Rosensweig, president & CEO of online learning platform Chegg & Former chief operating officer at Yahoo, nominated to board
* Time Inc - executive chairman Joseph Ripp and director Sir Howard Stringer will be retiring from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit