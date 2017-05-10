版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 18:28 BJT

BRIEF-Time Inc appoints John Fahey as non-executive chairman

May 10 Time Inc

* John Fahey appointed non-executive chairman of Time Inc; Dan Rosensweig nominated to board of directors

* Time-Dan Rosensweig, president & CEO of online learning platform Chegg & Former chief operating officer at Yahoo, nominated to board

* Time Inc - executive chairman Joseph Ripp and director Sir Howard Stringer will be retiring from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐