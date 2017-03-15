版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Time Inc names Clifton Leaf editor-in-chief of Fortune

March 15 Time Inc:

* Time Inc - names Clifton Leaf editor-in-chief of Fortune Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
