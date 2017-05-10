版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 23:20 BJT

BRIEF-Time says merger speculation had an impact on Q1 results - Conf Call

May 10 Time Inc

* Time - speculation over last 6 months around potential change of ownership was a "major distraction" to employees and advertisers and other partners

* Time - speculation had an impact on Q1 results - conf call

* Time - have already identified select noncore assets and are starting sale processes shortly - conf call

* Time - dividend reduction would provide about $60 million on an annualized basis to "further enhance strategic and financial flexibility" - conf call Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐