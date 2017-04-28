版本:
BRIEF-Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes's 2016 total compensation $32.6 mln

April 28 Time Warner Inc

* Time Warner Inc CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes's 2016 total compensation $32.6 million versus $31.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Chief Financial Officer Howard Averill's 2016 total compensation was $20.3 million versus $10.8 million in 2015 Source: (bit.ly/2qf4WpY) Further company coverage:
