BRIEF-Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes's 2016 total compensation $32.6 mln

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Time Warner Inc
* Time Warner Inc CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes's 2016 total compensation $32.6 million versus $31.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Chief Financial Officer Howard Averill's 2016 total compensation was $20.3 million versus $10.8 million in 2015 Source: (bit.ly/2qf4WpY) Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock