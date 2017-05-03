BRIEF-Time Warner Q1 adjusted earnings $1.66/shr from cont ops

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Time Warner Inc
* Time warner inc. Reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.66 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $1.80 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $7.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.67 billion
* Time warner inc qtrly warner bros. Segment revenues increased 8% ($256 million) to $3.4 billion
* Time warner inc - qtrly turner segment revenues increased 6% ($182 million) to $3.1 billion,
* Time warner inc - q1 home box office revenues increased 4% to $1.6 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Time warner inc - remain on track, pending completion of regulatory reviews and receipt of consents, to close merger with at&t inc. Before end of 2017
* Time warner inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, company recognized $82 million of costs related to at&t merger
* Time warner - in connection with at&t merger, as of march 31, co granted 5.7 million special retention rsus to certain employees of co and its divisions
* Time warner - certain employees of co and its divisions, including executive officers other than chairman and ceo, got or will get cash retention award Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.