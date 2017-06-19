BRIEF-Time Warner, Snap announce partnership to invest in content, ads

June 19 Time Warner Inc:

* Time Warner and Snap announce wide-ranging global media partnership to invest in content and ads

* Under agreement, co will make "significant" commitment to develop, produce shows for Snapchat from across its networks, entertainment cos

* By the end of 2017, Snap expects to have three shows airing per day

* Says deal with Snap will bring shows from Time Warner brands to Snapchatters