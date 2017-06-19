BRIEF-Time Warner, Snap announce partnership to invest in content, ads

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Time Warner Inc:
* Time Warner and Snap announce wide-ranging global media partnership to invest in content and ads
* Under agreement, co will make "significant" commitment to develop, produce shows for Snapchat from across its networks, entertainment cos
* By the end of 2017, Snap expects to have three shows airing per day
* Says deal with Snap will bring shows from Time Warner brands to Snapchatters Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.