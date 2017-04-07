版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products

April 7 Timken Co

* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line

* Timken Co says terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
