BRIEF-TimkenSteel CEO Ward Timken Jr's 2016 compensation $4.5 mln vs $4.2 mln in 2015

March 22 Timkensteel Corp

* Timkensteel corp - ceo ward timken jr's 2016 total compensation was $4.5 million versus $4.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
