版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Timmins Gold Corp says Q1 gold production exceeds guidance

April 4 Timmins Gold Corp-

* Timmins Gold Corp says Q1 gold production of 26,048 ounces, exceeding guidance of 20,000 ounces

* Says "improvements are expected to allow us to achieve upper end of our annual guidance of 70,000 to 75,000 ounces for 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
