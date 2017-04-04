BRIEF-Timmins Gold Corp says Q1 gold production exceeds guidance

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Timmins Gold Corp-
* Timmins Gold Corp says Q1 gold production of 26,048 ounces, exceeding guidance of 20,000 ounces
* Says "improvements are expected to allow us to achieve upper end of our annual guidance of 70,000 to 75,000 ounces for 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm