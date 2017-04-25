版本:
BRIEF-Timmins Gold proposes to change its name to Alio Gold

April 25 Timmins Gold Corp

* Timmins gold corp is proposing to change its name to Alio Gold Inc

* Arturo Bonillas will be stepping down as president of company

* Introduces new management by "revitalizing" its San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and building Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico

* Colette Rustad has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Colette Rustad has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer
