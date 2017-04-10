版本:
BRIEF-Timmins Gold receives environmental approval for Ana Paula

April 10 Timmins Gold Corp -

* Timmins Gold receives environmental approval for Ana Paula

* Following acceptance of MIA, company anticipates beginning a series of applications for change of land use (ETJ) permits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
