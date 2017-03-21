BRIEF-Tinkerine contract dispute and reversal of sales

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Tinkerine Studios Ltd
* Tinkerine contract dispute and reversal of sales
* Tinkerine Studios Ltd- Announces that company encountered a contract dispute over payment terms for a sale booked during Q3 2016
* Tinkerine Studios Ltd says company encountered a contract dispute over payment terms for a sale booked during Q3 2016
* Tinkerine Studios Ltd - Company has terminated distributer agreement with third party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing