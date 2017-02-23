BRIEF-Titan International enters credit and security agreement

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Titan International Inc:
* Titan International - on Feb. 17, 2017, co entered credit and security agreement with respect to a new $75 million revolving credit facility
* Titan International - credit facility replaces $150 million revolving credit facility which was previously scheduled to terminate in Dec. 2017
* Titan International-new credit facility includes maturity of earlier of 5 years or 6 months prior to maturity of 6.875pct senior secured notes due in Oct. 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2leRfl2) Further company coverage:
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
