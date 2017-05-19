版本:
BRIEF-Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract

May 19 Titan International Inc :

* Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract

* Titan international - Employees represented by United Steelworkers voted to accept new 5 year contracts applicable to operations in Des Moines, Freeport & Bryan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
