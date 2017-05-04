BRIEF-Titan International Q1 loss per share $0.18

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
May 4 Titan International Inc:
* Titan International, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 net sales of $357.5 million, up 11 percent yoy after eighteen quarters of yoy declines
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 sales $357.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $332.1 million
Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on Wednesday fell to its weakest ever while stocks tanked after index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the country in its emerging markets index. MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets Index. Macri has repealed the capital controls and foreign exchange rest
HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR