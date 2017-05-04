版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Titan International Q1 loss per share $0.18

May 4 Titan International Inc:

* Titan International, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 net sales of $357.5 million, up 11 percent yoy after eighteen quarters of yoy declines

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 sales $357.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $332.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
