March 15 Titan International Inc:

* Titan International announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 loss per share $0.26

* Q4 sales $307.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $311 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.24

* Titan International Inc says Titan's facility in São Paulo, Brazil is scheduled to begin production of both LSW tires and wheels during Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: