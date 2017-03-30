BRIEF-Titan Machinery Inc Q4 loss per share $0.38

March 30 Titan Machinery Inc:
* Titan Machinery Inc anounces results for fiscal fourth
quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2017
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.31
* Q4 loss per share $0.38
* Q4 revenue $317.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $313.3
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Titan Machinery - closed one construction location during
q4 ended Jan 31, 2017 and expects to close 14 agriculture
locations during 1h of fiscal 2018
* "fiscal 2018 is expected to be a challenging operating
environment"
* Titan Machinery Inc - fiscal 2018 modeling assumptions
are international segment sales up 3 percent - 8 percent
* "expect to reduce equipment inventory by another $50
million in fiscal 2018"
* Titan Machinery Inc - fiscal 2018 modeling assumptions
are agriculture segment sales down 10 percent -15 percent
(includes impact of closed stores)
* Titan Machinery - fiscal 2018 expect diluted EPS to be
slightly positive,exclusive of anticipated charges associated
with restructuring activities
* Titan Machinery Inc - impairment and realignment costs
were $4.2 million for Q4 of fiscal 2017
