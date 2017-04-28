BRIEF-Titan Medical ends negotiations with Longtai Medical for sport distribution in Asia Pacific

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Titan Medical Inc :
* Titan Medical ends negotiations with Longtai Medical for sport distribution in Asia Pacific
* Terminated negotiations with Longtai Medical, Canadian unit of Ningbo Long Hengtai International Trade for sport distribution in Asia Pacific
* Determined to focus on execution for initial commercialization in U.S. and EU for sport system; will return a $2 million deposit to Longtai
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director