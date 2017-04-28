版本:
BRIEF-Titan Medical ends negotiations with Longtai Medical for sport distribution in Asia Pacific

April 28 Titan Medical Inc :

* Titan Medical ends negotiations with Longtai Medical for sport distribution in Asia Pacific

* Terminated negotiations with Longtai Medical, Canadian unit of Ningbo Long Hengtai International Trade for sport distribution in Asia Pacific

* Determined to focus on execution for initial commercialization in U.S. and EU for sport system; will return a $2 million deposit to Longtai Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
