2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Titan Medical finalizes user requirements for 1st generation robotic surgical system

March 23 Titan Medical Inc:

* Titan Medical finalizes user requirements for 1st generation robotic surgical system; reiterates 2017 and 2018 development milestones leading to fda 510(k) submission

* Titan Medical - still need to raise additional funding of approximately $70 million to meet 2018 filing objective for single port robotic surgical system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
