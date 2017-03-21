BRIEF-Titan Medical reports Q4 loss of $0.01 per share

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Titan Medical Inc
* Titan Medical reports financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016
* Titan Medical Inc - Net and comprehensive loss for Q4 was $0.01 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing