版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 07:04 BJT

BRIEF-Titan Pharma receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant INDA

Feb 27 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Titan Pharmaceuticals receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant investigational new drug application

* Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA has completed its initial review of ropinirole implant investigational new drug application

* Titan Pharmaceuticals-FDA requested that co hold initiation of clinical study pending submission of requested information and agency's 30-day review

* Titan Pharmaceuticals-FDA indicated it will require final release test data on ropinirole implant, applicator used to insert implant before clearing ind

* Additionally, FDA is requesting that Titan identify a participating principal investigator for ropinirole study

* Titan Pharmaceuticals - expects to have final test data on implant, applicator within next several weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐