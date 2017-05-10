BRIEF-Titan Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.14

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Titan pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc - Titan is on track to submit an MAA to EMA in Q4 of 2017
* Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc - at March 31, 2017 titan had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $10.9 million
* Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc - company believes is sufficient to fund planned operations through Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit