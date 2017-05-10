BRIEF-Titan Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.14

May 10 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Titan pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc - Titan is on track to submit an MAA to EMA in Q4 of 2017

* Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc - at March 31, 2017 titan had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $10.9 million

* Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc - company believes is sufficient to fund planned operations through Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: