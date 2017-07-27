FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Titan Pharmaceuticals secures $10 mln debt facility from Horizon Technology Finance
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 晚上9点28分 / 19 小时内

BRIEF-Titan Pharmaceuticals secures $10 mln debt facility from Horizon Technology Finance

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Titan Pharmaceuticals secures $10 million debt facility from Horizon Technology Finance

* Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc - loan agreement has a term of 46 months

* A first tranche of $7 million was funded upon execution of loan agreement

* A second tranche of $3 million will be available to Titan, at its option, through march 31, 2018

* Titan Pharma - expect existing cash on hand, with net proceeds from first tranche of loan, to be sufficient to fund planned operations into early 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

