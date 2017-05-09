版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Titanium Transportation Group reports $29.8 mln in Q1 revenue

May 9 Titanium Transportation Group Inc

* Titanium Transportation Group reports $29.8m in revenue and $2.9m in EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue view C$29.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
