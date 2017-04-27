BRIEF-Tivity Health reports about 12 pct rise in Q1 revenue

April 27 Tivity Health Inc-
* Tivity Health reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
and increases revenue and earnings guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 11.9 percent to $141 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $136.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees revenues in a range of $550 million to $558 million
in 2017
* Sees adjusted earnings per diluted share in a range of
$1.50 to $1.58 in 2017
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $8 million to $10
million.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $545.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: