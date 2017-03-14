版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-TiVo CEO Thomas Carson's FY 2016 total compensation $5.9 mln vs $7.6 mln

March 14 TiVo Corp

* CEO Thomas Carson's FY 2016 total compensation $5.9 million versus $7.6 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mpkykV) Further company coverage:
