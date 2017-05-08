版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Tivo - Frontier signed multi-year product license agreement with TiVo

May 8 Frontier Communications Corp

* frontier signed multi-year product license agreement and renewal of its entertainment discovery intellectual property license agreement

* Co named exclusive provider of advertising for national ad campaigns in Frontier's interactive programming guides' program listings grid

* Deal also provides frontier with a license to TiVo intellectual property portfolios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐