版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-TiVo signs multi-year IP license deal with Roku

April 12 TiVo Corp:

* Tivo signs multi-year intellectual property license deal with Roku

* TiVo Corp - IP license covers co, Rovi corps patent portfolios, OTT assets of intellectual ventures patent portfolio under TiVo/IV licensing partnership

* TiVo Corp - agreement includes an option for Roku to access co's entertainment metadata, other TiVo products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐