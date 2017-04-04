版本:
BRIEF-TJX Companies Inc announces 20% increase in common stock dividend

April 4 Tjx Companies Inc

* TJX Companies Inc - announces 20% increase in common stock dividend

* TJX Companies Inc - board declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.3125 per share

* TJX Companies Inc - board declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.3125 per share, payable June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
