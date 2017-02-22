BRIEF-TJX Companies Inc reports Q4 earnings per share $1.03

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 TJX Companies Inc:
* Q4 earnings per share $1.03
* Q4 sales rose 6 percent to $9.5 billion
* Announces plans to increase dividend 20% and buy back $1.3b to $1.8b of stock
* Qtrly consolidated comparable store sales for the fourth quarter increased 3%, over last year’s 6% increase
* For Q4, consolidated pretax profit margin was 11.6%, a 0.3 percentage point decrease compared with the prior year
* To increase regular quarterly dividend to $.3125 per share
* Total inventories as of January 28, 2017, were $3.6 billion, compared with $3.7 billion at the end of the prior fiscal year
* TJX Companies Inc sees for year ending February 3, 2018, diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.80 to $3.89
* For q4 fiscal 2017, company’s consolidated pretax profit margin was 11.6%, 0.3 percentage point decrease compared with prior year
* For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the company expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.76 to $0.78
* TJX Companies Inc sees for year ending February 3, 2018, adjusted diluted earnings per share to be $3.69 to $3.78, excluding benefit from 53rd week
* For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the company expects consolidated comparable store sales growth of 0% to 1%
* Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was 28.3%, down 0.4 percentage points versus the prior year
* TJX Companies Inc sees for year ending February 3, 2018, consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1% to 2%
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $9.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipates combination of foreign currency and transactional foreign exchange will positively impact Q1 2018 EPS growth by 6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.