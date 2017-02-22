BRIEF-TJX Cos says it expects to add about 250 net new stores in 2018

Feb 22 TJX Companies Inc

* TJX Cos - Q4 EPS growth negatively impacted by 3 percent due to wage increases and 5 percent due to foreign currency and transactional foreign exchange -conf call

* TJX Cos - expects FY18 SG&A as a percentage of sales to be in the range of 17.6 percent to 17.7 percent versus 17.4 percent last year - conf call

* TJX Cos - Currently expects FY18 tax rate of 36.9 percent, net interest expense of $37 million - conf call

* TJX Cos - Expects FY18 comp growth of 1 percent to 2 percent on sales of $22.2 to $22.4 billion at Marmaxx unit - conf call

* TJX Cos - Expect FY18 comps to increase 2 percent to 3 percent on sales of $5.0 to $5.1 billion at HomeGoods unit - conf call

* TJX Cos - Expect FY18 comp increase of 2 percent to 3 percent on sales of $3.4 to $3.5 billion at TJX Canada division - conf call

* TJX Cos - Expects FY18 comp growth of 1 percent to 2 percent on sales of $4.5 to $4.6 billion at TJX International division - conf call

* TJX Cos - Expects to add about 250 net new stores or increase store growth by 7 percent in FY 2018 - conf call Further company coverage: