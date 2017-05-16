BRIEF-TJX Q1 earnings per share $0.82

May 16 TJX Companies Inc:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Q1 sales rose 3 percent to $7.8 billion
* Qtrly net sales increased 3 pct to $7.8 billion, over last
year’s 10 pct increase
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $7.88
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 same store sales rose 1 percent
* TJX Companies Inc - total inventories as of april 29,
2017, were $3.7 billion, compared with $3.9 billion at the end
of the first quarter last year
* TJX Companies Inc - movement in foreign currency exchange
rates had a two percentage point negative impact on consolidated
net sales growth in q1
* TJX Companies Inc says for the second quarter of fiscal
2018, the company expects diluted earnings per share to be in
the range of $0.81 to $0.83
* TJX Companies maintains full year fiscal 2018 outlook
* TJX Companies says for second quarter of fiscal 2018,
expects consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1 pct to 2
pct
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.91, revenue view $35.63
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TJX Companies says continues to expect to repurchase
approximately $1.3 billion to $1.8 billion of TJX stock in
fiscal 2018
* TJX Companies says expect foreign currency and
transactional foreign exchange will negatively impact eps growth
by 4 pct in q2
