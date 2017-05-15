BRIEF-TMAC Q1 loss per share C$0.03

MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Baird, Deutsche Bank
May 15 Tmac Resources Inc
* Tmac reports operating and financial results for first quarter of 2017
* Q1 loss per share c$0.03
* Tmac resources inc - mining in q1 of 2017 produced 29,000 tonnes of ore at an estimated grade of 12.8 g/t
* Tmac resources inc - ore stockpiles at march 31, 2017 are estimated to contain 131,600 tonnes of ore at a grade of 13 g/t, or 56,800 ounces of gold
* Tmac resources inc - 2017 gold production guidance 100,000-120,000 ounces
* Tmac resources inc - processing plant ramp up has encountered issues that have affected its availability
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tmac resources-delay in achieving commercial production,additional costs incurred, expected to be incurred to achieve production estimated about $13 million
* Tmac resources inc - despite delay, co forecasts sufficient cash on hand to achieve commercial production, achieve positive cash flow from mining operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stockholders have elected Camillo Martino and J. Daniel McCranie to Company's Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
