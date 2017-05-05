BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for April 2017

May 5 TMX Group Ltd:
* TMX Group equity financing statistics - April 2017
* Says Toronto Stock Exchange welcomed 18 new issuers in
April 2017, compared with five in previous month and 15 in April
2016
* For Toronto Stock Exchange, total financings raised in
April 2017 increased 65 percent from previous month, down 37
percent compared to April 2016
* Total number of financings for Toronto Stock Exchange in
April 2017 was 47 versus 56 in previous month and 56 in April
2016
* For TSX Venture Exchange, total financings raised in April
2017 decreased 37% compared to previous month, and were up 137%
compared to April 2016
* TSX Venture Exchange had 146 financings in April 2017,
compared with 181 in previous month and 150 in April 2016
