FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for June 2017
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#图片精选
频道
专题
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
G20峰会
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
深度分析
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
中国财经
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 下午4点28分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for June 2017

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* TMX Group equity financing statistics - June 2017

* Toronto Stock Exchange welcomed 15 new issuers in June 2017, compared with 15 in previous month and nine in June 2016

* Total financings raised in June 2017 for Toronto Stock Exchange decreased 32% from previous month, and were down 39% compared to June 2016

* Total number of financings in June 2017 was 60, compared with 47 previous month and 64 in June 2016 for Toronto Stock Exchange​

* TSX Venture Exchange welcomed eight new issuers in June 2017, compared with six previous month and one in June 2016

* Total financings for TSX Venture Exchange raised in June 2017 increased 93% compared to previous month

* 138 financings in June 2017 for TSX Venture Exchange compared with 131 in previous month and 174 in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below