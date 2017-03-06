版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 23:10 BJT

BRIEF-TMX Group reports consolidated trading statistics for February

March 6 TMX Group Ltd :

* TMX Group consolidated trading statistics - February 2017

* Says MX reported Options on Three-Month Canadian Bankers' Acceptance Futures (OBX) of 315,410 contracts on February 17, 2017

* February all TMX equities marketplaces daily average volume 709.0 million versus 592.2 million

* TMX Group Ltd- All TMX equities marketplaces February 2017 volume 13.47 billion versus 11.84 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐