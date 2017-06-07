BRIEF-TMX Group reports equity financing statistics for May 2017

June 7 TMX Group Ltd:
* TMX Group equity financing statistics - May 2017
* Total financings raised in May increased 18% from previous
month, and up 125% compared to May 2016 for Toronto Stock
Exchange
* Toronto Stock Exchange had 15 new issuers in May 2017,
compared with 18 in previous month and six in May 2016
* Total number of financings for Toronto Stock Exchange in
May 2017 was 47, unchanged from previous month and 73 in May
2016
* TSX Venture Exchange had six new issuers in May 2017,
compared with three in April 2017 and four in May 2016
* TSX Venture Exchange had 131 financings in May 2017,
compared with 146 in previous month and 175 in May 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)