BRIEF-TMX Group says total financings raised in Feb decreased 19% vs previous month for TSX Venture Exchange

March 8 TMX Group Ltd

* Financings raised for toronto stock exchange in Feb up 20% from previous month and up 63% versus last year

* TMX Group equity financing statistics - February 2017

* Toronto Stock Exchange had 12 new issuers in February 2017, compared with 17 in previous month and seven in February 2016

* Total financings raised in February 2017 decreased 19% compared to previous month for TSX Venture Exchange