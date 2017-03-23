版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Toisa says Chevron agreed to ratify its charter with co's united ideal vessel to cover a 30-day voyage from Arabian Gulf to South Africa

March 23 Chevron Corp

* Toisa Ltd says Chevron Corp agreed to ratify its charter with co's united ideal vessel to cover a 30-day voyage from Arabian Gulf to South Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐