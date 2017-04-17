版本:
BRIEF-Tokyo Gas will spend billions of Yen for 33 pct of the Birdsboro Power Plant- Nikkei

April 18 Nikkei-

* Tokyo Gas will spend billions of Yen for 33% of the Birdsboro Power Plant being built in State Of Pennsylvania by a regional energy company - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
