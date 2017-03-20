版本:
BRIEF-Tomi Environmental completes $5.3 mln private placement funding

March 20 Tomi Environmental Solutions Inc

* Tomi environmental solutions, inc. Completes $5.3 million private placement funding led by institutional funds based in hong kong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
