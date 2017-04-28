版本:
BRIEF-Tompkins Financial Q1 earnings per share $1.03

April 28 Tompkins Financial Corp

* Tompkins financial corporation reports record first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $1.03

* Qtrly net interest income was up 9.1% compared to same period last year

* Qtrly net interest income of $48.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
