中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 15:50 BJT

BRIEF-TomTom announces a new project to crowdsource high-definition map data together with Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Feb 27 Tomtom NV:

* Together with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, announces a new project to crowdsource high-definition map data

* Tomtom’s HD map for autonomous vehicles will now benefit from a richer set of data due to Qualcomm Technologies offering a new chip to be used in car sensors Source text: bit.ly/2mBybh7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
