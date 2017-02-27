BRIEF-TomTom announces a new project to crowdsource high-definition map data together with Qualcomm Technologies Inc

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
Feb 27 Tomtom NV:
* Together with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, announces a new project to crowdsource high-definition map data
* Tomtom’s HD map for autonomous vehicles will now benefit from a richer set of data due to Qualcomm Technologies offering a new chip to be used in car sensors Source text: bit.ly/2mBybh7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals