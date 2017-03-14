版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Tonix Pharma receives notice of allowance for new U.S. Patent

March 14 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals receives notice of allowance for new U.S. Patent covering composition and manufacture of TNX-102 SL

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp - Tonix expects patent to be issued within two months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
