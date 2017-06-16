版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Tonix Pharma to present at 2017 Bio International Convention

June 16 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals to present at the 2017 Bio International Convention

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp - ‍Phase 3 honor study of TNX-102 SL in military-related PTSD is currently ongoing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
