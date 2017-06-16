BRIEF-Tonix Pharma to present at 2017 Bio International Convention

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals to present at the 2017 Bio International Convention
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp - Phase 3 honor study of TNX-102 SL in military-related PTSD is currently ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.