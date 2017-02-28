BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals to present breakthrough therapy designated-PTSD program

Feb 28 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding - to commence in this quarter 12-week Phase 3 clinical study, "honor" study, evaluating TNX-102 sl, 5.6 mg, in military-related ptsd

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding - interim analysis of honor study is expected in first half of 2018, topline results are expected in second half of 2018