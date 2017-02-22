版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-ToolGen highlights study demonstrating utility of AAV-Compatible Cas9 system in vivo genome editing

Feb 22 ToolGen Inc -

* Highlights study results demonstrating utility of AAV-compatible Cas9 system in vivo genome editing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
