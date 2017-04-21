版本:
BRIEF-Topbuild acquires superior insulation products

April 21 Topbuild Corp

* Topbuild acquires superior insulation products

* Topbuild Corp - owner and founder of insulation products, Bob Olson, will join company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
