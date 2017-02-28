BRIEF-Topbuild reports Q4 earnings $0.57/shr from continuing operations

Feb 28 Topbuild Corp

* Topbuild reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $444.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $446.7 million

* Topbuild Corp - anticipate continuing to generate cash beyond what is required to fund acquisitions

* Topbuild Corp - board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program whereby company may purchase up to $200 million

* Topbuild corp - announces new share repurchase program

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Topbuild Corp - share repurchase program whereby company may purchase up to $200 million of its common stock over next 24 months

* Topbuild Corp - share repurchase program replaces previous one which expires on february 28, 2017

* Topbuild - repurchases will be made from cash on hand, from a portion of free cash flow expected to be generated from business during next 24 months